Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall in city with possibility of occasional intense spells likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 82 mm, 47 mm and 56 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.92 metres is expected at 3.15 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.73 metres is likely to occur at 9.16 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

On Saturday, IMD had said that umbai, the rest of Konkan, and Western Maharashtra are expected to receive intense showers from Sunday. "The low-pressure area developed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to get converted into depression and move north-north-west in next couple of days. It is expected to bring more intense showers over Western Maharashtra, Konkan including Mumbai region starting from Sunday," an official of the IMD told PTI.

The IMD has issued an `orange' alert for Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur while a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Wardha, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

An orange alert means local officials should remain prepared in case of showers intensify. The yellow alert indicates less chances of heavy rain. The rest of Maharashtra is expected to receive light to moderate showers in the next 3-4 days.

There could be more rain on Monday in northern Maharashtra as well as parts of eastern Vidarbha and Marathwada, the IMD said. However, the intensity of the showers will be higher in Western Maharashtra and Konkan region, said the met department. The intensity would decrease on Tuesday and Wednesday but some areas will continue to get showers, the forecast stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:29 AM IST