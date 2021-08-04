Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall in city with occasional intense spells, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with occasional intense spells on Wednesday.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 10.19 mm, 15.12 mm and 10.36 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.02 metres is expected at 9 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.35 metres is likely to occur at 3.33 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that from June 1 to July 31, the city received 2,087.2 mm rainfall. This is 94.6 per cent of the monsoon long-period average of 2,205 mm rain, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Of this, 961.4 mm was recorded in June, which is also more than the monthly (June) normal of 505 mm. In July, the city received 1,125.9 mm rainfall.