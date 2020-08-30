Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says rains to continue today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate to intense rainfall.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," IMD said in a statement.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar has said that Mumbai and surrounding areas have received 40-70mm rainfall in last 24 hours. "Mumbai & around received 40-70mm rainfall at most places with more intense spells at few places in last 24 hrs. Today could be mod to intense spells Palghar, Northen Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat, Rajasthan likely to heavy to very heavy falls today, as seen from IMD GFS model guidance."