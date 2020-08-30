Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says rains to continue today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate to intense rainfall.
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," IMD said in a statement.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar has said that Mumbai and surrounding areas have received 40-70mm rainfall in last 24 hours. "Mumbai & around received 40-70mm rainfall at most places with more intense spells at few places in last 24 hrs. Today could be mod to intense spells Palghar, Northen Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat, Rajasthan likely to heavy to very heavy falls today, as seen from IMD GFS model guidance."
"Intense spells of rains going on in Palghar and around as per the report recd now. Mumbai radar capturing the same," Hosalikar tweeted.
After Mumbai city and its suburbs witnessed moderate to heavy rains between Friday and Saturday with light to moderate showers continuing on Saturday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, afternoon upgraded its rainfall warning to an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas) for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri rest of Saturday and Sunday.
A high tide of 3.56 metres is expected at 10.30 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a low tide of 1.72 metres also likely to occur at 6.47 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 37.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 52.9 mm in the last 24 hours.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Sunday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 26.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 26.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
