Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted Mumbai will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 79% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 14 (Good) on Wednesday morning.
The IMD on Monday had said that Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to heavy rainfall in the next two to three days. According to the weather bureau, the city is expected to get good rainfall in the coming days and the IMD has issued a yellow warning for Mumbai and the surrounding areas, which indicates thunderstorm and lightning along with rainfall.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 24.5°C.
