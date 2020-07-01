Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

After non-stop fuel price hike, petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday remain unchanged for second consecutive day.

In Delhi, petrol price on Wednesday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre, same level as Monday when the OMCs had increased the price of the two fuels by 5 paise and 14 paise respectively. While in Mumbai, the price of petrol is 87.19 rupees a litre and that of diesel 78.83 rupees per litre.

In a historic development, the price of diesel surged above that of petrol in the national capital during this period. It continues to remain higher even though on Saturday the quantum of petrol price hike was higher than that of diesel.