Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

After non-stop fuel price hike, petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday remain unchanged for second consecutive day.
In Delhi, petrol price on Wednesday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre, same level as Monday when the OMCs had increased the price of the two fuels by 5 paise and 14 paise respectively. While in Mumbai, the price of petrol is 87.19 rupees a litre and that of diesel 78.83 rupees per litre.
In a historic development, the price of diesel surged above that of petrol in the national capital during this period. It continues to remain higher even though on Saturday the quantum of petrol price hike was higher than that of diesel.
Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.
Globally diesel is priced a tad higher than petrol. In India too, the base price of diesel is slightly higher than petrol but taxation at central and state levels changed the complexion of retail prices.
(Inputs from Agencies)
