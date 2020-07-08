Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 30 (Good) on Wednesday morning.