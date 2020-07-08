Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 30 (Good) on Wednesday morning.
Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate rains on Tuesday, the IMD said, while predicting "reduced rainfall activity" on Wednesday. The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's suburbs reported 45.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, while the Colaba station in the Island City recorded 49.4 mm rainfall during the same period.
The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 75 mm rainfall during the period. The Harnai weather bureau in coastal Ratnagiri district in Konkan region reported 58 mm rainfall. The Ratnagiri city observatory recorded 39.4 mm rains. The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district, north of Mumbai, reported 16 mm rainfall during the period.
