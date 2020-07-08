Heavy rains, waterlogging continue in Mumbai, suburbs

Mumbai: Heavy to intermittent rainfall was recorded across Mumbai and suburbs throughout the day on Tuesday leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intermittent intense showers in the region over the next few days.

Several parts of the Mumbai city had witnessed waterlogging on Sunday and Monday troubling commuters.

However, on Tuesday, not many areas witnessed waterlogging. Locals from areas like Hindmata, King Circle, Milan Subway said the water receded within half an hour to one hour.

IMD’s forecast for Tuesday was moderate showers in and around Worli, the area with the sky remaining generally cloudy throughout the day. A minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius has been predicted for Wednesday. While the rains are expected to subside by Wednesday, on and off moderate spells of showers have been predicted too. Meanwhile, IMD has projected persistent rains in the city beginning on July 12.

The forecast by Mumbai Santacruz weather observatory has predicted moderate rain in nearby areas with skies remaining cloudy through the day on Wednesday. The temperatures are likely to remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Moderate rains are likely to continue till July 11 and 12. The Santacruz weather observatory reported 30.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours , meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.