Sustainability Conclave Urges Citizens To Be Mindful For A Collective Cause

Bhupendra Mishra, Roshmin Mehandru (member of BSG), Radha Goenka, Dr Pranab J Patar and Sandhya Naidu Janardha |

As the climate crisis worsens with each year, there is a need to discuss what, as a society and as individuals, people can do by way of impactful interventions. Shedding light on the matter was Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), which conducted an insightful event called the BSG Sustainability Conclave titled ‘From Ideas To Impact: Catalysing Change Through Sustainable Human Behaviour’.

This was the first time the organisation conducted the conclave in Mumbai.

BSG, an organisation dedicated to the cause of creating a new age in India and a new global civilisation by empowering individuals across the country, conducted the third edition of this conclave at a Bandra venue. The conclave saw Ramveer Tanwar, founder of Say Earth (an NGO), who is also popularly known as the Pond Man of India, as the keynote speaker.

In its inaugural address, BSG’s chairperson Vishesh Gupta said, “If we look at the data and the statistics regarding climate change, the situation doesn’t seem very hopeful, it is rather alarming. But, if we look at the resilient nature of human spirit, the ingenuity of the human heart, I am confident that we will be able to transform our future and steer it in a direction of sustainable growth and development for all.”

The conclave included a panel discussion featuring Radha Goenka (Director of RPG Foundation; Founder of Pehlay Akshar, The Heritage Project, Artisan:re and Nature:re); Bhupendra Mishra (Founder of The Resilient Foundation; Divisional Warden, Civil Defence, Government of Maharashtra); Sandhya Naidu Janardha, (Founder and Managing Director of Community Design Agency); and Dr Pranab J Patar (senior Environment & Sustainability Expert).

“We all know how, each passing day, the temperature is rising and cities, especially, have become urban heat islands. Our small acts of maintaining natural resources, especially the water bodies, will help us a long way. Every person’s act of being mindful about not cutting trees or not putting trash in ponds or lakes, to conserve the water bodies, will ensure a sustainable future,” said Tanwar.

This year’s theme aligned with BSG’s belief that a more sustainable world can be created through people’s sustainable lifestyle and actions, that government policies have a role to play, but the onus lies on people. When each individual adopts sustainable human behaviour as a way of life, the world will become a much greener place.

“The youth are more aware and enlightened about environmental issues like global warming. And some of them have brilliant ideas about tackling the issues, and making the world a better place to live. I think we should all not be afraid to try new things and open our minds to what the young people have to say, as every idea counts and every step is important,” said Goenka.

The panel discussion was followed by the inauguration of a sustainability exhibition called ‘Seeds of Hope & Action: Making the SDGs a Reality’. The exhibition aimed to bring home the message about the ‘power of one’ to create a more sustainable world and adopting sustainable human behaviour as a way of life.