 Maharashtra Maritime Board Employees To Receive Special Diwali Grant; Contractual Staff Included
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Maritime Board Employees To Receive Special Diwali Grant; Contractual Staff Included

Maharashtra Maritime Board Employees To Receive Special Diwali Grant; Contractual Staff Included

For the first time, contractual employees appointed through external agencies will also receive a Diwali ex-gratia payment. Officers and regular employees of the Board will receive Rs 50,000 each, while contractual staff will receive Rs 20,000 each as a Diwali goodwill grant.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Maritime Board Employees To Receive Special Diwali Grant; Contractual Staff Included |

In a major festive gesture, Maharashtra’s Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Harbour Development, and Chairman of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Nitesh Rane, announced a special Diwali grant for employees of the Board. The announcement was made during the 85th Board meeting of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, held on Monday at its headquarters in Mumbai.

First-Time Inclusion of Contractual Employees

For the first time, contractual employees appointed through external agencies will also receive a Diwali ex-gratia payment. Officers and regular employees of the Board will receive Rs 50,000 each, while contractual staff will receive Rs 20,000 each as a Diwali goodwill grant.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Blends Heritage And Modernity Along D N Road, Flora Fountain
article-image

This inclusion of contractual employees has been widely welcomed and is seen as a historic step in the Board’s employee welfare initiatives.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case
Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case
Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case
Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case
'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police
'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police
Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City
Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

Minister Emphasises Commitment to Employee Welfare

Minister Rane said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to employee welfare and recognition of the dedicated contribution of all staff to the Board’s operations and growth. The move reinforces a culture of inclusivity and appreciation across the Maharashtra Maritime Board workforce.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case

Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case

Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case

Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case

'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police

'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police

Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

Mumbai Fraud News: Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Man Impersonating BMC Employee

Mumbai Fraud News: Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Man Impersonating BMC Employee