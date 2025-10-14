Maharashtra Maritime Board Employees To Receive Special Diwali Grant; Contractual Staff Included |

In a major festive gesture, Maharashtra’s Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Harbour Development, and Chairman of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Nitesh Rane, announced a special Diwali grant for employees of the Board. The announcement was made during the 85th Board meeting of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, held on Monday at its headquarters in Mumbai.

First-Time Inclusion of Contractual Employees

For the first time, contractual employees appointed through external agencies will also receive a Diwali ex-gratia payment. Officers and regular employees of the Board will receive Rs 50,000 each, while contractual staff will receive Rs 20,000 each as a Diwali goodwill grant.

This inclusion of contractual employees has been widely welcomed and is seen as a historic step in the Board’s employee welfare initiatives.

Minister Emphasises Commitment to Employee Welfare

Minister Rane said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to employee welfare and recognition of the dedicated contribution of all staff to the Board’s operations and growth. The move reinforces a culture of inclusivity and appreciation across the Maharashtra Maritime Board workforce.