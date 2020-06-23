Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.7°C.