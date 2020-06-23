Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.7°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 72% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba.
Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
It said Konkan region, which took the brunt of cyclone Nisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places. The intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.
