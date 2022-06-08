Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light thunderstorms today and tomorrow

ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with a possibility of rain or thundershowers for the next two days (Thursday and Friday) over Mumbai.

Meanwhile the humidity levels of the city have also been around 75% especially in South Mumbai from the past few days causing severe sweating and dehydration as Mumbaikars wait for the arrival of monsoon.

The IMD has set 11 June as the date of monsoon onset in Mumbai which could fluctuate depending on the arrival of monsoon in other parts of the country like Konkan and Goa regions, after which it will reach Mumbai. Monsoon has already reached Karnataka and is heading upwards, an IMD official said.

Ahead of monsoon, Mumbaikars have been eagerly waiting for the rains to arrive in the city so that the temperatures would observe a drop and the summer season would finally end.

A resident of Malad, Karan Kaushal, said, “Mumbai’s climate is very humid and especially because we were in an on and off lockdown for 2 years, people were usually at home during the summers. But this year due to the ease in restrictions, almost everyone went out of their homes during the summer and has experienced the heat and humidity severely. This is one of the main reasons why most Mumbaikars are waiting anxiously for the rains this year.”

A resident of Prabhadevi, Priya Kelkar, said, “We are really waiting for the rains, especially after a long summer. Also according to the forecasts this year the monsoon will have sufficient rainfall so let’s hope that we have a safe and good monsoon season ahead.”

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 29.4 °C and maximum was 34.5 °C, also the relative humidity was 66 % .

While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 28.0 °C and maximum temperature of 33.2 °C with relative humidity of 75% .