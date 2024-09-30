Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Humidity Today; Air Quality Falls To Unhealthy Level

Mumbai Weather Forecast, September 30. | File

Mumbai: The weather in Mumbai is at a temperature of 27.8 °C on September 30, 2024. The forecast predicts a low of 25.99 °C and a high of 29.06 °C for the day. The humidity level is at 79% while the wind is blowing at a speed of 79 km/h. The sun will rise and set at the same time: 06:29 AM and 06:28 PM.

Cloudy Skies Promised

Today's weather prediction guarantees overcast skies. Please organise your schedule based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Have fun in the sun and remember to bring your sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the weather.

Tomorrow's Weather Prediction

Mumbai is to have temperatures ranging from 27.39 °C to 29.43 °C, according to IMD predictions on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. There will be a 73% humidity level tomorrow.

Air Quality In Mumbai

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is 257.0, categorising it as unhealthy. Kids and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma should reduce their time spent outdoors. Knowing the AQI helps individuals make informed choices about their health and daily plans.

Week's Temperature Predictions

Even if the weather is humid today, IMD predicts the upcoming week will have light to moderate rains with temperatures ranging from 27.9 °C to

33.0 °C.