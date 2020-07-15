Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts of Maharashtra. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 95% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 29 (Good) on Wednesday morning.