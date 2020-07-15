Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts of Maharashtra. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 95% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 29 (Good) on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, the IMD Mumbai centre issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai region and other coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg as well as Pune in western 'Maharashtra for Wednesday. A 'yellow' alert was issued for Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts. The Santacruz weather bureau in suburban Mumbai recorded 86.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The Colaba weather station in Island City reported 50.4 mm rainfall during the same period.
"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts tomorrow," said India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, as quoted by ANI.
