Rain lashes Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert for Wednesday

While South Mumbai may not have witnessed intense spells of rain, suburban areas reported heavy rainfall on Tuesday.The Colaba weather observatory recorded 20.2 mm rainfall until 5.30 pm on Tuesday, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 77.1 mm rainfall.So far, the total rainfall reported since the beginning of the monsoon by the Colaba and Santacruz weather observatories has been recorded at 1,063 mm and 1,103 mm respectively, which is above normal in both cases.On Tuesday heavy waterlogging was reported at chronic spots like Hindmata in Dadar, Dadar TT, In King Circle near Gandhi Market, Dockyard road, Sion, Sanskar Panchayat Chowk in Wadala, Andheri Subway, Baingan wadi, Ashish Junction Chembur, Kachrapatti junction in Dharavi, Nehru Nagar in Kurla and many other low lying areas following rainfall throughout the day.

There was traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) due to the intense spells of rains. There was slow moving traffic on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, EEH and near Samta Nagar on the WEH.

Police sources said snarls were reported near Hindmata Junction, which is one of the low-lying areas, with minor congestion of 7-8 minutes. Vehicular movement was also hit near Samta Nagar, Jogeshwari and Andheri on the WEH, with traffic congestion of around 10 minutes, affecting those returning home after work. There were no major diversions necessary to control the traffic, said a traffic police officer.

The civic body reported a total of eight tree or branch fall incidents on Tuesday. Besides this, two cases of wall collapse and four cases of short circuit were reported across the city.

(With inputs by Priyanka Navalkar)