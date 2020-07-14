Plasma for sale: Maharashtra Home dept steps in to bust racket

Mumbai: With plasma therapy becoming the latest buzzword in Covid-19 treatment, the state home department has taken cognisance of a new thriving racket. Plasma donation from recovered Covid patients has turned into a big money-making swindle in Mumbai and some other places in the state.

In response to the state government’s appeal, Covid-19 patients who have been cured have been gradually coming forward to donate plasma in shortlisted hospitals. However, the home department has come across cases wherein cured, unemployed youths are charging money for their plasma donation, with the prices ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh in the city. The Cyber Cell has launched a special campaign to curb this practice.

The health department has made it mandatory for plasma donors to submit a medical report stating that they are Covid-19 negative, as well as a fitness certificate. However, in some cases, the home department has found that donors are submitting fake certificates.