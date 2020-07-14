Small mercies: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally again dips below 1,000

Mumbai: After a span of a week, Mumbai’s count of new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period once again dipped below 1,000. The city added 969 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities to its tally on Tuesday, taking the total count in the city to 95,100 cases and 5,402 deaths. The previous instance of new cases dipping below 1,000 was on July 7, when 806 cases were reported.

Across the state, however, there was a slight rise in the number of new cases on Tuesday, as against that on day before, with 6,741 new cases and 213 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total progressive count in the state is now 2,67,665, with 10,695 deaths. Meanwhile, 4,500 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,49,007 thus far.