Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 14

A total of 1,174 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai as per the information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 13.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 93,894 including 22,939 active cases. While 65,622 patients were discharged so far, and 5,332 deaths took place.
Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 13. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 14:
BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for the last seven days till July 13. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 63.02 per cent, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
The PIB Maharashtra tweeted the recoveries/deaths ratio in the state was 96.01:3.99.
According to the health department, Maharashtra now has a total of 906,752 cases of coronavirus, including 311,565 active cases and 571,459 recoveries.
So far, 23,727 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.
(With inputs from ANI)
