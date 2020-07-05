Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 91% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 17 (Good) on Sunday morning.
The IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for neighbouring Palghar district and yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik and Pune districts. Yellow warning means `be updated' while orange warning means `authorities should be prepared'. The most severe warning is red (take action).
Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district continued to receive heavy rains on the second consecutive day on Saturday with the IMD warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan in the next 24 hours.
