Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai

Heavy rains on Saturday lashed parts of Mumbai and the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had yesterday issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and parts of Konkan Coast including Raigad and Ratnagiri.

On Saturday Mumbai, Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane received more than 100 mm rainfall. The IMD had predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall, it said.

The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 66 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm while the Santacruz weather station recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Thane-Belapur Industry Association area reported 116 mm of rain during the same period. In Mumbai suburbs, Kandivali Fire station, Borivali Fire Station and Marol fire station recorded highest rainfall measuring 141 mm, 135 mm and 124.7 mm respectively.

"Mumbai suburbs and Thane already received more than 100 mm rains since morning 8.30 am 4 July. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (>200mm) forecasted for N Konkan including Mumbai in next 24 hrs. Entire west coast very active monsoon," Mumbai IMD Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar said.

A statement on IMD website stated: "Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate to isolated heavy rainfall. The intense rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast (including Mumbai) and adjoining ghat areas of interior Maharashtra till 4th July and gradual reduction thereafter," it said.

The Alibaug observatory in neighbouring Raigad district recorded 87.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district, south of Raigad, reported 52.6 mm rainfall during the period, while the Ratnagiri city weather station recorded 54.1 mm rains.

The Colaba weather station Mumbai recorded 169 mm rainfall during 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz observatory reported 157 mm rainfall in the same period.

The disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said water-logging was reported in low-lying areas , and as many as ten spots in the city witnessed heavy waterlogging since Saturday Morning. This includes - Hindmata in Dadar, Shakkar Panchayat Road in Wadala, Dharavi crossroad 4, Sardar hotel in Kalachowki, near SIES college in Matunga, Byculla Police station, Below Chembur Bridge, Chembur Railway station, Andheri Subway, near National College in Bandra. "However there has been no complaint of major water- logging so far from citizens, areas which witnessed waterlogging waster receded by evening, SWD staff has been on duty continuously throughout," an official said.

Traffic diversion was done five locations including Sion Road no. 24, Hindmata, Sewri, Gandhimarket in King Circle and area near National college in Bandra west.