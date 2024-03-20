Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies For Today; Mercury To Soar In Coming Days | File Photo

Mumbai: The city greeted its residents with clear skies and a gentle breeze, creating a serene ambience for the day ahead. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continued clear skies later in the day, extending across both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 36 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, temperatures are anticipated to remain stable at approximately 26 degrees Celsius.

Winds are predicted to blow at a speed of 7.4 km/h, predominantly from the direction of 320 degrees, with occasional gusts reaching 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and is projected to set at 06:50 PM.

Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather forecast indicates a rise in minimum temperatures, with Mumbai likely to experience 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday, followed by 23 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday to Tuesday are expected to maintain temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stands In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 86, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Heatwave Likely This Week

Despite the pleasant start to the week, Mumbai braces itself for a looming heatwave set to sweep the city and its surrounding area. In the coming days, scorching temperatures are anticipated, with Santacruz projected to experience highs exceeding 37-38°C by Thursday. Interior regions like Kalyan and Badlapur may witness even higher temperatures, soaring to around 41-42°C. Residents are advised to take precautions as the heatwave approaches.