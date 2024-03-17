Mumbaikars! Brace For Another Heatwave In Coming Days, Mercury To Soar Above 42°C; Check Details | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are bracing themselves for another heatwave after enjoying a spell of pleasant days in the past week. The upcoming week is expected to bring scorching temperatures to Mumbai and its adjoining areas. According to local weather forecasts, Santacruz is projected to experience temperatures exceeding 37-38°C by Thursday, while interior regions could soar to around 41-42°C.

Temperature Predictions For Next Week

Other areas are also expected to witness heat, with Kalyan, Badlapur reaching 41-42°C, Thane, Mulund at 41°C and Panvel, Navi Mumbai surpassing 40°C. The Western line is expected to record temperatures of 37-38°C, with Dadar reaching 35-36°C and South Mumbai experiencing 34°C.

The city woke up to another sunny morning today, continuing the streak of pleasant weather witnessed in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky later in the day for both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Today's minimum temperature in Mumbai began at 23°C, with the mercury expected to rise to a maximum of 33°C. The temperature is anticipated to remain relatively stable around 25°C throughout the day. Winds are currently blowing steadily at a speed of 7.94 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 11.1 km/h at 315 degrees. The sun rose at approximately 06:45 AM and is scheduled to set around 06:49 PM.

As the city prepares for the impending heatwave, it is advisable for residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the afternoons when temperatures are at their peak. With the heatwave expected to hit next week, precautionary measures are essential to ensure well-being and comfort amidst the rising temperatures.