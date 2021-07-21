Mumbai weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for today, predicts moderate to heavy rainfall

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An 'orange' alert indicates that the authorities are expected to "be prepared".

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 45-55 kmph to 60 kmph.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 11.69 mm, 17.95 mm and 13.24 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.12 metres is expected at 9.52 am and another high tide of 3.63 is expected at 9.35 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.09 metres is likely to occur at 3.43 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days.

The IMD on Tuesday issued a red alert for five Maharashtra districts, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days.

The IMD's Mumbai centre forecast a 'very likely' probability of "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in five districts - Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara. The red alert in these districts was issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

(With inputs from Agencies)