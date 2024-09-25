 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In Several Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In Several Areas

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In Several Areas

It has been raining in many parts of the city since afternoon. A civic official said the IMD upgraded its orange alert for the country’s financial capital to red alert, which is valid till 8.30 am on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: | FPJ

Mumbai, Sep 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday evening issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall".

It has been raining in many parts of the city since afternoon. A civic official said the IMD upgraded its orange alert for the country’s financial capital to red alert, which is valid till 8.30 am on Thursday.

In its latest warning, issued at 5.30 pm, IMD has predicted “extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely” in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for the coastal districts of Palghar and Sindhudurg with “heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely”.

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 54.11% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 7 PM In 2nd Phase Of Polling
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 54.11% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 7 PM In 2nd Phase Of Polling
Chandigarh: BJP Playing Game Behind Kangana's Mask, Claims Congress' Supriya Shrinate; VIDEO
Chandigarh: BJP Playing Game Behind Kangana's Mask, Claims Congress' Supriya Shrinate; VIDEO
CISF Recruitment 2024: 1130 Constable Positions Available; Apply Now At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
CISF Recruitment 2024: 1130 Constable Positions Available; Apply Now At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
Video: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Roadshow Diverted After Electric Pole Catches Fire Near Bharat Mata Chowk In Jammu
Video: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Roadshow Diverted After Electric Pole Catches Fire Near Bharat Mata Chowk In Jammu

Mumbai’s island city has been witnessing heavy rains since evening, while it has been pouring in many suburban pockets since afternoon. Mulund and its surrounding areas experienced the heaviest rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Read Also
Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar To Receive Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued For 2 Days By IMD
article-image

Heavy rains slowed down road traffic due to waterlogging and poor visibility. Suburban train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were also delayed due to rains, said officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai: CII-IGBC & CREDAI Join Hands To Promote Sustainable Development Projects In Real Estate

Mumbai: CII-IGBC & CREDAI Join Hands To Promote Sustainable Development Projects In Real Estate

Mumbai: BMC Medical Interns Demand Finally Met, Hiked Stipend With Arrears Credited

Mumbai: BMC Medical Interns Demand Finally Met, Hiked Stipend With Arrears Credited

Maharashtra: Jarange Urges Followers To Boycott State Election Rallies, Suspends Hunger His Strike

Maharashtra: Jarange Urges Followers To Boycott State Election Rallies, Suspends Hunger His Strike

Mumbai: Normal Life Thrown Out Of Gear As Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging In Mulund, Bhandup;...

Mumbai: Normal Life Thrown Out Of Gear As Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging In Mulund, Bhandup;...