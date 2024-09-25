Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar To Receive Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued For 2 Days By IMD

Heavy rainfall warning issued for Mumbai and MMR | FPJ

Mumbai: With the monsoon retreating, Maharashtra is experiencing rainfall along with thunderstorms from last week. The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for regions including Pune, Raigad and Palghar districts for the next two days, while Mumbai and Thane too are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, the IMD has forecasted.

As per the weather warning issued by IMD Mumbai on Tuesday, September 25, an orange alert is issued for Mumbai and Thane. The cities are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places, says the IMD warning.

24 Sep, Heavy rainfall alerts for Maharashtra during next 4,5 days by IMD.

Pl keep watch on alerts by IMD pic.twitter.com/ATAJ1RZsqk — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Raigad has been issued a red alert, meaning that the region is most likely to experience extremely heavy downpour. The heavy downpour in the Konkan potentially may lead to flooding, landslides, and significant disruptions and the authorities have advised residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Southwest Monsoon Withdrawl Delayed

As per IMD, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Rajasthan on September 23 against the normal date of September 17. The states of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat will witness monsoon withdrawal in next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Maharashtra is expected to experience widespread rainfall until September 26, with the IMD predicting continuous downpour in several parts of the state. Central Maharashtra, in particular, is likely to see extremely heavy rains. The incessant rainfall is the result of the active monsoon, which has started withdrawing from parts of Gujarat and but remains active over Maharashtra.