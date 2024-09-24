Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorm & Heavy Rains Lash City; IMD Predicts Similar Conditions For Next 48 Hours

File

Mumbai: The city experienced thunderstorms and heavy rains all over the suburbs in the wee hours of Tuesday. Moderate to heavy showers along with thunder and gusty winds hit the city suburbs yesterday. The city saw cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rains this morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continued cloudy conditions with heavy rains expected later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C, with expectations of the maximum reaching up to 31°C. The average temperature is predicted to hover around 28.5°C throughout the day. Winds from the northeast are expected to blow at a speed of 1.9 km/h. The sun rose at 6:28 am, and sunset is anticipated at 6:33 pm.

One of the biggest Thunderstorms in Mumbai & Thane as predicted. Stay safe, Mumbaikars!



#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PUCjwflO3g — Kurla Properties (@KurlaProperties) September 23, 2024

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD has predicted that the minimum temperatures will drop to 22°C on Wednesday and slightly rise to 23°C on Thursday. Moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue, contributing to cooler conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 26°C, while the maximum temperatures are forecasted to stay between 28°C and 32°C.

Mercury To Dip Slightly

After a brief period of warmer weather, the temperatures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to decrease again in the coming days. With the monsoon conditions have intensified again in the MMR region, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coastal areas of Maharashtra.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 56 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while those ranging from 51 to 100 are satisfactory. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as moderate, suggesting the need for caution.