 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Intensify In City From Tomorrow
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Intensify In City From Tomorrow

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Intensify In City From Tomorrow

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Intensify In City From Tomorrow | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and light drizzles, accompanied by mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon or evening, with moderate rains expected across the city and its suburbs, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, averaging around 28 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecasted to blow at 9.3 km/h from the south. The sun rose at 6:01 am and is set to set at 7:18 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to drop to 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with heavy rain predicted. The IMD forecast suggests that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 24-25 degrees Celsius later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, remaining between 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain showers and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week, with rainfall expected to intensify in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, indicating a better season than usual.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 55, placing it in the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.

