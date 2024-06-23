Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain Spells Today; AQI In Good Category

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: On Sunday morning, the city experienced partly cloudy skies and a mild breeze. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these conditions, including partly cloudy skies and light to moderate rain, are expected to persist throughout the day in both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 26°C, with a forecasted peak of 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were expected to hover around 27.6°C, accompanied by light to moderate rain showers. Winds from the south-southwest were predicted to blow at 5.6 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 am and is expected to set at 07:19 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts that Monday's minimum temperature will remain at 26°C, slightly decreasing to 25°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25-27°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 32-34°C.

Partly cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle with occasional thunderstorms are predicted for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next week. The arrival of rains has led to a notable drop in the city's temperature following a very hot and humid summer.

AQI Falls in Good Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 47, which places it within the 'good' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.