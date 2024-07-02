Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers Today; Rainfall Likely To Lessen In Coming Days | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and light showers, along with mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon or evening, with heavy rains expected across the city and its suburbs, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures are forecasted to range from a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, averaging around 29 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at 29.6 km/h from the southwesterly direction. The sun rose at 6:05 am and is set to set at 7:20 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to drop to 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with moderate rain predicted. A slight drop to 25 degrees Celsius and further to 23 degrees Celsius is expected from Thursday to Sunday next week. The IMD forecast suggests that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 23-26 degrees Celsius later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, remaining between 29-33 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to heavy rain showers and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week, with rainfall expected to lessen gradually in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, indicating a better season than usual.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 60, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.