Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today, Heavy Showers Anticipated In Coming Days; AQI In Good Category

Mumbai Weather Update: | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies, breezes, and light rain in the suburbs on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy weather with the potential for moderate rain later in the day. Additionally, the IMD downgraded its red alert for the city to a yellow alert.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature recorded was 26 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. The average temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. South-southeasterly winds are predicted at a speed of 14.8 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 6:08 am, and sunset is expected at 7:20 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, there will be a slight decrease in minimum temperatures this week, accompanied by moderate to heavy rains. The minimum temperature is predicted to be around 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday, dropping to 25-26 degrees Celsius from Saturday to Monday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 30-32 degrees Celsius throughout the week. With the monsoon intensifying again after recent heavy showers, the city is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains in Good Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the good category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 48 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, requiring caution.