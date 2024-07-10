Mumbai: Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Promises Dharavi Redevelopment White Paper Amid Land Scam Allegations

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | File Image

Mumbai: Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil assured the state assembly that his department will bring white paper in the lands given under the Dharavi redevelopment project. The assurance was given after former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan raised many queries pertaining to the authenticity of the project in the State assembly, while answering the queries Vikhe-Patil gave assurance to bring white paper before the election.

Chavan informed the state assembly that many lands of the revenue department were given to either Industrialists or builders at a much cheaper rate in the few years back. Among them there were lands included under the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Chavan said "Dharavi redevelopment is a big scam. There is land in Kurla originally owned by the dairy department that was sold only at 25 percent rate of ready reckoner. My question is whether this land was mentioned in the original tender document? If not then other builders could have been entered in the bidding process."

Chavan further alleged that the government should tell, which are the other lands included in the Dharavi redevelopment project, because it has been said that people will be shifted to Mulund, Deonar, Kurla and salt lands. were these lands included in the main tender document?" asked Chavan.

Giving TDR to builder in the Dharavi project is a biggest issue, alleged Chavan. Moreover, Chavan demanded deep inquiry in the Dharavi redevelopment project. and sought information pertaining to how much revenue the government has lost due to this project.

Government should bring white paper on this issue. Otherwise, action will be taken against the officers and people responsible for it when the MVA government comes into power in October. Moreover, Chavan warned to scrap the entire Dharavi redevelopment project if the MVA government comes into power.

While giving reply to the queries, Revenue Minister Radhakirshna Vikhe Patil said "We can have huge discussions on the Dharavi redevelopment project. The land of Kurla was with the animal husbandry department and Dairy department. It was later transferred to the revenue department and then it was transferred for the Dharavi redevelopment project. We don't want to hide anything about the Dharavi redevelopment project. Government has a clean view about the project. We are ready to bring white paper now and another is just before the elections." Said Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.