Mumbai: Kurla Residents Organize Signature Campaign, Backed by MP Varsha Gaikwad, Against Government's Plan to Repurpose Dairy Land for Dharavi Redevelopment |

Mumbai: Kurla residents are uniting against the Maharashtra government's plan to repurpose the Nehru Nagar dairy land for the Dharavi redevelopment project. Sanctioned on June 10, the proposal allocates the 8.5-hectare plot for housing Dharavi slum dwellers, a move strongly opposed by locals. On June 22, residents organized a signature campaign, supported by Indian National Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, who has been a consistent advocate for the movement.

Gaikwad stated, "The will of the people is paramount in a democracy. Yet, this despotic government prioritizes the interests of its wealthy business allies over its citizens. We will not allow their anti-people schemes to succeed. I joined the protest and signature drive against developing the eco-sensitive Kurla Dairy land for the Adani group. The government must stop disregarding public sentiment and revoke this anti-people GR immediately."

On June 20, activists met with MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who remarked, "This plot is like a dense urban forest. Why are large land parcels being given to the developer when Dharavi can be redeveloped in-situ? Is Mumbai being sold to one industrialist? We will oppose this sale of Mumbai. Our ancestors fought for Mumbai to be part of Maharashtra, and now the BJP, using industrialists, seeks to take it away."