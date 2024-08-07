Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains Today; AQI Remains In Good Category At 44

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies, mild breezes, and light to moderate rain in the suburbs on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued cloudy weather with the potential for light rain later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature recorded was 29 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. The average temperature is expected to be around 30.1 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds are predicted at a speed of 7.4 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 6:17 am, and sunset is expected at 7:11 pm.

Weather for the Coming Days

According to the IMD's forecast for the week, there will be a slight dip in minimum temperatures, accompanied by moderate rain. The minimum temperature is predicted to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius throughout the week. Temperatures in isolated areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to drop.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 30-32 degrees Celsius throughout the week. With the monsoon lessening after recent heavy showers, the city is likely to experience moderate to occasional heavy rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains in Good Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the good category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 44 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 51 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as moderate, requiring caution.