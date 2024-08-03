Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In City; AQI Remains In Good Category At 37

Mumbai Weather Update: | Representative image

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies accompanied by light to moderate rain showers and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that this cloudy weather will persist, with heavy rain showers expected in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 31°C, averaging around 30°C. Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated to continue throughout the day, with winds blowing steadily from the west-northwesterly direction at 5.6 km/h. The sun rose at 6:16 am and will set around 7:14 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to slightly dip to 25°C on Sunday and Monday. The IMD forecasts a slight rise to 26°C from Tuesday to Thursday. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25-26°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 30-31°C.

Rain Forecast For Coming Days

Cloudy skies with moderate to occasional heavy rains are forecast for the upcoming week in Mumbai. The city has experienced heavy rains and thundershowers over the past couple of weeks. Due to the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved, falling within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains In Good Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles is currently at 37, classified as 'good.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, which are classified as 'moderate.'