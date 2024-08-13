 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today With Partially Cloudy Skies; AQI In Satisfactory Range At 62
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today With Partially Cloudy Skies; AQI In Satisfactory Range At 62

For today's weather, temperatures are expected to range from a low of 27°C to a high of 31°C, with an average around 30°C. Winds will blow at approximately 3.7 km/h from the south-southeast. The sun rose at 6:19 am and will set at 7:08 pm.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The city witnessed partly cloudy skies accompanied by light showers and gentle breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that partial cloud cover will persist into the afternoon or evening, with moderate rain expected across the city and its suburbs later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

For today's weather, temperatures are expected to range from a low of 27°C to a high of 31°C, with an average around 30°C. Winds will blow at approximately 3.7 km/h from the south-southeast. The sun rose at 6:19 am and will set at 7:08 pm.

Weather Update For Coming Days

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to slightly dip, with a minimum of 26°C anticipated on Wednesday, accompanied by light rain. This trend is likely to continue throughout the week, with minimum temperatures stabilizing at 26°C. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly, fluctuating between 30°C and 32°C during the week.

Light To Moderate Showers Anticipated This Week

The city can expect light to moderate rain showers along with cloudy conditions throughout the week, with rainfall expected to gradually decrease as the days progress. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to deliver a sufficient amount of rain, suggesting a better season than usual.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 62, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are classified as 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorized as 'moderate,' may require caution.

