 Mumbai: Environmental Activists Demand Suspension Of Hoardings On Coastal Road, Cite Supreme Court And CRZ Regulations
In reaction to widespread concerns from South Mumbai residents about the proposed installation of hoardings on the coastal road, environmental activists Zoru Bhathena and Stalin D have voiced their objections.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:13 AM IST
Mumbai Coastal Road Project |

Mumbai: In reaction to widespread concerns from South Mumbai residents about the proposed installation of hoardings on the coastal road, environmental activists Zoru Bhathena and Stalin D have voiced their objections. They have addressed a letter to the municipal commissioner, urging adherence to existing laws and Supreme Court directives, and requesting the suspension of any plans to install hoardings along the coastal road.

Bhathena stated, "The entire Coastal Road is envisioned as a green, public space, intended to remain free from commercial exploitation. The BMC has neither applied for nor been granted permission to install any hoardings or commercial signboards along the Coastal Road. Furthermore, the Supreme Court's (SC) 2019 order, which restrains the BMC from undertaking any development work in this area, remains in effect."

The letter, also signed by Stalin D., Director of Vanshakti, added, "According to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, reclaimed land can only be used for public purposes, and commercial exploitation is not permitted. We urge the BMC to respect the SC's restraining orders and adhere to the prohibitions outlined under the CRZ Regulations." The online petition launched by Rajesh Dahiya, member of the Breach Candy Residents Forum and chairman of a housing society has garnered over 6,000 signatures in less than a week.

A civic official stated, "No hoardings have been proposed for the reclaimed land. However, four hoardings approved for the Tata Garden land are affected because the area falls within Coastal Regulation Zone-2. The company awarded the 10-year contract will need to await approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has demanded for the cancellation of the contract.

