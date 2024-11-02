Mumbai Weather Update: Fog Covers City As AQI Reaches 'Unhealthy' Levels During Diwali Festivities

Air Quality Reaches 'Unhealthy' Standards During Diwali Celebrations | X (@KNJobanputra)

On November 2, 2024, today's weather in Mumbai shows a temperature of 28 °C. The forecast predicts a low of 24 °C and a high of 36°C. The humidity level is at 77% while the wind is blowing at 5 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:39 AM and is expected to set at 06:04 PM.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, Mumbai is forecast to have a low temperature of 27.68 °C and a high temperature of 30.88 °C. The humidity levels are expected to reach 46% tomorrow.

The forecast for today predicts a clear day from rainy clouds, but fog covers the skies. Please organise your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Have fun in the sun, and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the weather.

The current AQI in Mumbai is 214, which is unhealthy. Please cover your face with masks and apply sunscreen as you step out and start your day.