Mumbai Weather Update: City to get slight relief as maximum temperature drops to 33.1°C

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat as the temperature on Saturday as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.1°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C.
Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 73% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 26 (Good) on Saturday morning.
On March 19, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Max and Min Temperature anomaly for all India for 4 weeks by ERF IMD issued today. From 3rd week from today (from first week of April), the Min Temp is showing positive anomaly in interior of Maharashtra, NW and Central India and mid April, Tmax rise over west coast."
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.4°C and the minimum temperature was 21°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32.6°C and the minimum was 22.8°C.
