Mumbai Weather Update: City to get slight relief as maximum temperature drops to 33.1°C

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat as the temperature on Saturday as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.1°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C.

Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 73% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 26 (Good) on Saturday morning.