Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has forecasted that maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 19.2°C giving Mumbaikars a slight relief from the heat.

The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 20°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 86% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 91 (Satisfactory) on Tuesday morning.