Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has forecasted that maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 19.2°C giving Mumbaikars a slight relief from the heat.
The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 20°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 86% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 91 (Satisfactory) on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.5°C and the minimum temperature was 17.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 29.0°C and the minimum was 19.6°C.
The IMD on Saturday in a release said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Odisha due to the confluence between westerly winds associated with western disturbance and moist low-level easterly winds from Bay of Bengal over central and east India.
