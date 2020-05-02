Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.3°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.4°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today today, with a relative humidity of about 74% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Saturday morning.