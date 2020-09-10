Mumbai weather update: City likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today, says IMD

Mumbai has been experiencing a rise in temperature as well as high humidity over the last few days, but Mumbaikars can get slight relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall today.
"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Thursday.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai and Thane received light to moderate rainfall in last 24 hours. "As per latest satellite image coastal areas of Palghar likely few intense spells of rains. Mumbai, Thane received light to mod rains in last 24hrs. Isolated places in Marathwada, Ghat areas including Nasik, Pune, Satara experienced TSRA in last 24 hrs. Next 24 hrs TSRA with mod RF in state" he tweeted.
In another tweet, Hosalikar said that Palghar and Jalgaon will likely receive moderate to intense spells of rain in next three hours. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, Moderate to Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Palghar and Jalgaon during next 3 hours."
A high tide of 3.17 metres is expected at 4.18 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a Low tide of 1.59 metres also likely to occur at 10.35 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 4.0 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 5.6 mm in the last 24 hours.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.6°C on Thursday. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. The city witness cloudy sky, with a relative humidity of about 81% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.
