Mumbai weather update: City likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today, says IMD

Mumbai has been experiencing a rise in temperature as well as high humidity over the last few days, but Mumbaikars can get slight relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Thursday.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai and Thane received light to moderate rainfall in last 24 hours. "As per latest satellite image coastal areas of Palghar likely few intense spells of rains. Mumbai, Thane received light to mod rains in last 24hrs. Isolated places in Marathwada, Ghat areas including Nasik, Pune, Satara experienced TSRA in last 24 hrs. Next 24 hrs TSRA with mod RF in state" he tweeted.