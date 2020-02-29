Mumbai Weather Update: City gets some relief as temperature slightly drops to 35°C

As summers begin, Mumbaikars in relief as the temperature lowered from 37°C on Friday to 35°C on Saturday to, as per IMD's weather forecast.

It also predicted the temperature lower during the night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that 35.1°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 19.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.2°C and the minimum will be 21°C.

The financial capital of the country will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 67% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 198 (Unhealthy) on Saturday morning.

IMD also warned that thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur at isolated places in Parbhani, Beed and Nanded on Saturday.