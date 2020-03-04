Mumbai Weather Update: City gets respite from heat as maximum temperature drops to 30.7°C

After facing scorching heat, Mumbaikars to get some respite from heat as the temperature lowered to 30.7°C on Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast stated that 30.7°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 21.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C and the minimum will be 21.6°C.
The financial capital of India will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 91% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 100 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.
While the IMD has predicted that Northwest India may receive rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night. But there has been no such occurrence in Mumbai so far this year.
Due to the western disturbance, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are seen receiving heavy rainfall Thursday and Saturday, the weather agency said. Isolated areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Balistan may also receive heavy rainfall from Thursday and Friday, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to get rainfall on Friday, it said.
