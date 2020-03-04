Mumbai Weather Update: City gets respite from heat as maximum temperature drops to 30.7°C

After facing scorching heat, Mumbaikars to get some respite from heat as the temperature lowered to 30.7°C on Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast stated that 30.7°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 21.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C and the minimum will be 21.6°C.

The financial capital of India will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 91% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 100 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.