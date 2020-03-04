Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 4, 2020

Closed and pothole-ridden roads is the main reason behind traffic in Mumbai, which restricts people from taking out their vehicles on streets. A study suggests that people travelling in the 'city of dreams' spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.

According to a study report by IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during monsoons.

For its traffic woes, the financial city of the country was even ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world. Another study report has revealed that during the rush-hour journey Mumbaikars spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. A report by location technology specialist TomTom, says that "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic."

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station

3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station

4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana

6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

7. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi

8. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki

9. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

10. Morland Road near Nagpada

11. Musa Killedar street near Agripada

12. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

13. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

14. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X

15. GD Ambekar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar