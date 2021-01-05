Mumbai weather update: At 27 degrees Celsius, city records dip in maximum temperature

In a respite from rising temperature, Mumbai witnessed a dip in maximum temperatures on Tuesday. According to IMD, the temperatures are likely to remain low for the next three to four days.
"For the next 3-4 days, as per the IMD GFS guidance, there is the possibility of lowering of temperatures in the city. But it won't be severe. A mini clip of winter!," said IMD.
On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature also witnessed a dip. According to Mumbai IMD's website, on Tuesday, Santacruz, and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
But, the drop in temperature affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Tuesday was 242 (poor) with PM2.5 levels in the poor category at 103 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 179 (moderate).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Meanwhile, Mumbai and adjoining areas including Thane witnessed light drizzle and showers on Monday morning. IMD Mumbai centre deputy director-general K S Hosalikar had tweeted that very light rains (trace) were reported by the Mumbai-Santacruz weather observatory.
