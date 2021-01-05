Mumbai weather update: At 27 degrees Celsius, city records dip in maximum temperature

"For the next 3-4 days, as per the IMD GFS guidance, there is the possibility of lowering of temperatures in the city. But it won't be severe. A mini clip of winter!," said IMD.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature also witnessed a dip. According to Mumbai IMD's website, on Tuesday, Santacruz, and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.