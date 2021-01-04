Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover shoots woman, then self behind Infiniti Mall

Mumbai: A 27-year-old jilted lover allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman and then shot himself, committing suicide at the spot, right in the middle of a street at Goregaon (W) on Monday night.

Police sources said that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm, near Infiniti Mall.

The police rushed to the spot and took the bodies to a nearby hospital, where both of them were declared brought dead.

According to police sources, it is suspected to be a case of a love affair gone awry. After the shots were fired in a by-lane leading to the Goregaon Link Road, there was a chaos in the neighbourhood, wherein one of the residents alerted the police control room by dialling 100. When the police reached the spot, the man, identified as Yadav, and the woman, were both lying in a pool of blood.

The police also recovered a country-made revolver from the spot.

The Bangur Nagar Police said that they are probing the matter to ascertain the sequence of events. Sources, however, claimed that the woman, a resident of Malad (E), had been the assailant’s girlfriend and had got married recently.

The man, a resident of Laljipada, was a history sheeter with multiple cases of robberies and extortion registered against him. Sources believe that the former couple had met to discuss the arrangement between them at the Infiniti Mall back road, where they seem to have got into an argument, following which the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

The police believe that considering the man's criminal history, the revolver could be his.