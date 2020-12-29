Mumbai weather update: At 15 degrees Celsius, city records lowest temperature of the season

Mumbaikars woke up to chilly Tuesday morning as the temperatures in the city dipped to 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season.
On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD has said that the trend is likely to continue for 24 hours with a gradual increase in temperatures thereafter.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature also witnessed a slight dip. According to Mumbai IMD's website, on Tuesday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 29.4 degrees Celsius and 27.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
But, the drop in temperature affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Tuesday was 215 (poor) with PM2.5 levels in the poor category at 95 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 157 (moderate).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Tuesday.
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 13.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 11.8 degrees Celsius in Nashik, and 10.6 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, Akola 12.6 degrees Celsius, and Gondia 12.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
