Mumbai weather update: At 15 degrees Celsius, city records lowest temperature of the season

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature also witnessed a slight dip. According to Mumbai IMD's website, on Tuesday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 29.4 degrees Celsius and 27.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

But, the drop in temperature affected Mumbai’s air quality. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Tuesday was 215 (poor) with PM2.5 levels in the poor category at 95 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 157 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Tuesday.