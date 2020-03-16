Mumbai Weather Update: After slight relief from heat, city's temperature rises to 34.3°C

After getting slight relief from the heat, the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Monday rose to 34.3°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Monday stated that 34.3°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 17.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31°C and the minimum will be 19.5°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 19% in Santacruz and 71% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 156 (Moderate) on Monday morning.
The IMD has predicted that in coming 24 to 48 hours the maximum temperature may rise to 36°C to 38°C. On Sunday, KS Hosalikar, the deputy director-general, the western region had tweeted, "As per IMD GFS guidance, Tmax next 24, 48 hrs could be 36-38 Deg C in North Konkan, including Mumbai. Adjoining interior areas of Konkan, N Madhya Maharashtra could show more than 38 Deg C. Interior Marathwada also likely to rise in Tmax in next 48 hrs."
On Sunday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 30.1°C and the minimum temperature was 16.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 29.2°C and the minimum was 19°C.