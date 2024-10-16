 Mumbai Weather Today: IMD Predicts Post Monsoon Showers; Air Quality Declines
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted monsoon withdrawals in the country. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Mumbai Weather & AQI | Unsplash

Mumbai: The humid conditions in the dream city are higher than observed in the past few weeks; currently the temperatures fall at 32°C, as of 9:00 AM. The temperature in Mumbai, on October 16, 2024, shows a low of 29.84 °C and a high of 35.99 °C. The humidity level is at 74% with a wind speed of 5.8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:33 AM and is expected to set at 06:15 PM.

Will It Rain Today?

IMD has officially announced the full retreat of the southwest monsoon. IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has forecasted rainfall after the monsoon season. IMD will keep a close eye on the situation and provide more updates as needed.

Monsoon In India

The official announcement from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirms the total withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from all parts of India. At the same time, the long-awaited northeast monsoon has started in southeast peninsular India, bringing a new round of rain to the southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka.

IMD Predicts Monsoon Withdrawal

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai has forecasted that Mumbai, along with Maharashtra, will experience post-monsoon showers or unexpected rain and thunderstorm activity for the entire week until October 19.

Air Quality Index (AQI)

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index is 71, categorised as 'Moderate'. Remember to put on your mask, use sunscreen, and bring an umbrella as you go about your day.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Mumbai on Thursday, October 17, 2024, predicts that the city will see temperatures ranging from 26.77 °C to 28.92 °C. Tomorrow, the humidity is expected to reach 80%. The forecast for today predicts some light rain.

