Mumbai Weather: Rainfall likely in isolated places; AQI remains 'poor' | File

Mumbai experienced a relatively hot February this year. However, despite the sweltering heat, the air quality has remained mostly 'poor'.

Mahesh Palawat, a weather expert from Skymet Weather Services said that said there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in isolated pockets of Mumbai between March 5 and 7.

While speaking to the Indian Express, Palawat said that owing to western disturbances and a cyclonic development over Rajasthan and northern Maharashtra, many parts of the state may experience mild to moderate rainfall, causing the temperature to drop by a couple of degrees.

On Friday morning, the city's temperature stood at 24.8°C while the humidity was 58%.

'Poor' air quality

﻿As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 242 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 242 and 155 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 21°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 208 AQI Poor

Worli: 103 AQI Moderate

Sion: 224 AQI Poor

Malad: 276 AQI Poor

Bhandup: 262 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 340 AQI Very Poor