Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality slips to 'poor' with AQI 218; mercury at 25.01°C

Mumbai experienced a rather hot February with the maximum temperature remaining around 36 degrees. The sweltering heat did not help with the 'poor' air quality of the city which has become a concern for people.
However, in many days, the air quality slipped in the moderate category on Tuesday and maintained the streak the following day before slipping to 'poor' category again on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, the city's temperature stood at 25.01°C while the humidity was 68%.
'Poor' air quality
As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 218 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 218 and 151 units, respectively.
Mumbai Weather
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 20°C, respectively.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Colaba: 203 AQI Poor
Worli: 160 AQI Moderate
Sion: 224 AQI Poor
Malad: 159 AQI Moderate
Mulund: 173 AQI Moderate
Navi Mumbai: 197 AQI Moderate
